Federal Government Providing Full Support To Business Community; Governor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the federal government was providing full support to the business community and the Prime Minister will soon announce relief package for all sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the Federal government was providing full support to the business community and the Prime Minister will soon announce relief package for all sectors.

In a high-level meeting held at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that besides the efforts to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, welfare of masses and provision of facilities to the business community is also among the priorities of the government, according to a statement.

Governor said that the government was fully aware of the issues being faced by people and keeping this in view 100,000 ration bags are being distributed.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who attended the meeting via video link, said the federal government is fully aware of the challenges being confronted by the business community and to facilitate them exemptions of duties on 61 products have been given and experts are being consulted for preparation of Chloroquine.

Also present in the meeting through video-link Nadeem Babar informed that Sindh government is being consulted to improve the supply chain of petroleum products.

PM's Advisors Razzaq Dawood, Ishrat Hussain and Chairman FBR also attended the meeting via video-link.

