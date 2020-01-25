Federal government seeks names of officials from KP for Hajj 2020 Muavin

Federal government has sought names of employees and officials from KP provincial government for Hajj 2020 Muavin'

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Federal government has sought Names of employees and officials from KP provincial government for Hajj 2020 Muavin'.Federal government has directed KP government to send names of 28 employees from Grade 7 to Grade 12 and 4 officials of Grade 17 to Grade 19.

Ministry of religious affairs has informed the provincial government in this regard.14 officials of Grade 7 to Grade 17 while 2 officials of Grade 17 to Grade 19 will be selected through related committee that would be sent to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as �Muavin' during Hajj 2020.Provincial government also directed to not include anyone as alternate but to send final list as no changing of any type will be made later on in the list.