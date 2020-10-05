UrduPoint.com
Federal Government Taking Interest In GB Development: Mir Afzal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Mir Afzal said that Federal government was taking keen interest especially Planning Commission to uplift and development for GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Mir Afzal said that Federal government was taking keen interest especially Planning Commission to uplift and development for GB.

Expressing theses views in a seminar held here on Monday regarding socio-ecnomic development he said that due to its unique geography and strategical position GB has vital importance in the world.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan was the gateway rich mineral resources of Pakistan.

He said that GB had vast opportunity in the field of tourism and energy.

CM said that we can change the fortune of people by utalizing the rich resources of GB.

He said, like whole world coronavirus severely effected the whole structure of tourism in GB.

He said due to efforts of Pak army, provincial government, security agencies, health department and all other relevant stakeholders, we overcome the speared of covid-19 in the region.

Chief Minister said that GB had very short working season, therefore it need immediate release of development budget from the Federal government.

He said that Bunji, Ataabad, Shagherthung,Ghowadi and Hanzal power projects were the need of times to overcome the acute power shortage in the region.

Cheif Minister extended his special thanks of Deputy Chairman of planning Commission who was also presented in the seminar.

