Federal Government To Collaborate With Provinces To Reduce Electricity Losses
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday said the Federal government would engage with provincial governments in order to mitigate electricity losses.
He stated this while responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding un-scheduled load-shedding and overbilling in the Karachi especially in Layari and Azam Basti by Karachi Electric Supply Company.
He emphasized the need for assistance from law enforcement agencies to address the issue effectively.
The minister underscored that without the cooperation of provincial governments and law enforcement agencies, controlling power issues and minimizing losses would be challenging.
He also revealed plans to establish a new board aimed at enhancing governance in the sector.
Addressing the specific situation in Karachi, he highlighted that electricity supply challenges in certain areas contribute to load-shedding.
He mentioned that in Azam Basti, for instance, three feeders served 12,200 consumers, leading to 10-hour load-shedding due to losses. Efforts were underway to reduce the current loss rate of 38.3%, he added.
Regarding load-shedding in Layari, the minister detailed that out of 82 feeders, there was no load-shedding on 31, while others experienced varying durations of load-shedding based on losses.
Providing an overview of Karachi Electric's operations, Leghari noted that out of 2,109 feeders, 1,500 faces no load-shedding, while others were subject to load-shedding according to their loss rates.
Moreover, the minister mentioned the proactive measures taken by the Sindh provincial government, including setting up over 3,000 mini-camps in collaboration with Karachi Electric, to encourage bill payment and cooperation in minimizing losses.
