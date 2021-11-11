UrduPoint.com

Federal Government To Ensure GB's Socioeconomic Uplift: PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 12:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the federal government would take every possible step to ensure the socioeconomic uplift of the people of Gilgit Baltistan

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister about the progress of ongoing development projects in Gilgit Baltistan including Shandur Road, 20MW Hunzal Hydropower Project, Tatta Pani Road and Skardu Road.

The prime minister emphasized on paying special attention to the promotion of tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

