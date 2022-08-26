Federal government to fully support efforts for peace in Bajaur: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister Ameer Muqam on Friday assured full support of the Federal government in efforts related to peace in Bajaur and other merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a peace Jirga in Bajaur, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by the people of Bajaur in war against terrorism and for maintenance of peace in the country, adding the sacrifices of tribal people would not go wasted.

He said the federal government was committed to maintaining peace and stability in the country and said that all resources would be utilized in this regard.

Muqam said that he had remained a victim of terrorism, survived several suicide attacks and better knew the importance of peace. He assured to raise voice of people of Bajaur for peace at all platforms.