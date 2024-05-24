Open Menu

Federal Government To Fund Solarization Of Agricultural Tube Wells In Balochistan: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Federal government to fund solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister for Energy, Awais Ahmad Leghari on Friday reiterated the Federal government’s commitment to fund the solarization of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding the limited electricity supply to agricultural tube wells by the Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), which provides only three hours of electricity per day, he said that once the Balochistan government formulated a mechanism for the distribution of funds to consumers, the federal government would be implementing the solarization initiative.

He highlighted that approximately 12,000 illegal transformers were operating on 404 feeders in Balochistan, with 96 percent of these feeders running at a loss.

There was an outstanding amount of over Rs 640 billion owed by various entities, including agricultural tube wells, in the province, he added.

The minister called on Senators and Members of the National Assembly to assist in combating power theft.

He assured strict action against officials involved in overbilling and guiding consumers how to steal electricity.

The minister acknowledged that distribution companies were not managed professionally in the past and admitted that their officers were involved in illegally activities.

He explained that Balochistan incurred a loss of Rs 80 billion due to the provision of six hours of electricity.

The minister mentioned a positive meeting with the Chief Minister of Balochistan, who assured cooperation with law enforcement agencies to remove illegal transformers across the province.

Quoting the example of the Mardan feeder, Leghari noted that after the implementation of law enforcement measures, there was a 24-hour electricity supply.

He stressed that due to electricity theft and lack of enforcement, even his own tribal area received only two hours of electricity, and he did not use his ministerial position to ensure a 24-hour supply to these areas.

The minister reaffirmed the government's dedication to addressing these issues and improving the electricity supply for agricultural purposes in Balochistan.

APP/sra-muk

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Electricity Company Mardan Government Billion QESCO

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

1 hour ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

1 hour ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan