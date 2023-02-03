UrduPoint.com

Federal Government To Strengthen KP's CTD, Police To Fight Terrorism: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Federal government to strengthen KP's CTD, police to fight terrorism: PM

PESHAWAR, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Federal government would extend maximum support in strengthening the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help it better fight terrorism.

In his initial remarks at the apex committee here on the recent Peshawar terrorist incident, he said the province witnessed a fresh spate of terrorist incidents that needed capacity-building of its security departments.

The prime minister emphasized unity among all provinces to jointly fight the menace of terrorism.

He condemned the ongoing campaign on social media against the Peshawar incident, terming it as baseless and unfounded criticism.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed that a thorough investigation would be carried out and the culprits behind the terrorist incident would be taken to task.

He expressed solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist incident of Peshawar and announced compensation money of Rs two million for the dead and Rs 0.5 million for the injured, on behalf of the federal government.

The president recalled that military operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad successfully wiped out terrorism in the past. He said the nation would not forget the invaluable sacrifices of the armed forces in this regard.

The prime minister said he had convened an All Parties Conference (APC) on February 7 to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

He mentioned that invitation had been extended to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to attend the conference.

The meeting offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in a suicide blast at a Peshawar mosque.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police APC Social Media Suicide Money February Mosque All Government Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

56 minutes ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

3 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

11 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.