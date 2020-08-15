UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Government's Seriousness Towards Issues Of Karachi, A Good Sign: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:24 AM

Federal Government's seriousness towards issues of Karachi, a good sign: Mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday said it was a good sign that the federal government has showed seriousness towards issues of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday said it was a good sign that the Federal government has showed seriousness towards issues of Karachi.

While talking to media after visiting mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, he said the cleanliness of drains was not the only solution as the residents were facing multiple issues including water scarcity, collapsed sewerage system and lack of transport, said a press release issued here.

He said that the Muslims of sub continent got separate homeland after tireless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and sacrifices of founders of Pakistan. "This is our obligation to play our due role for progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan," Akhtar said.

He also laid floral wreath and registered his comments on the visitors' book on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan here.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

1 hour ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

UK Citizens Rush to Return From Netherlands, Franc ..

2 minutes ago

PFFE , Pashtun organisation Europe jointly organis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.