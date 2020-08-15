Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday said it was a good sign that the federal government has showed seriousness towards issues of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday said it was a good sign that the Federal government has showed seriousness towards issues of Karachi.

While talking to media after visiting mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, he said the cleanliness of drains was not the only solution as the residents were facing multiple issues including water scarcity, collapsed sewerage system and lack of transport, said a press release issued here.

He said that the Muslims of sub continent got separate homeland after tireless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and sacrifices of founders of Pakistan. "This is our obligation to play our due role for progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan," Akhtar said.

He also laid floral wreath and registered his comments on the visitors' book on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of Pakistan here.