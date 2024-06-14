Federal Govt Abrogate ‘B-Form’ Requirement For School Admissions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has abolished the mandatory ‘B-Form’ requirement for admissions to federal government schools on Friday.
According to private news channel, Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani said that the ‘B- Form’ requirement had disproportionately affected vulnerable populations.
“Our aim is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” he added.
He further said that the move aims to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children.
All children residing in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission to government schools.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Groundbreaking of gurdwara restoration project on Saturday6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Zakat & Ushar distribute cheque, dowry fund among deserving6 minutes ago
-
Wind, thunderstorm, rains expected from second day Eid-ul-Azha6 minutes ago
-
FDE primary school students to receive track suits6 minutes ago
-
Jimmy’s work attract art lovers: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
WASA observes World Dengue Day to raise awareness against dengue26 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates water filtration plant36 minutes ago
-
CTP issues plan for Eid ul Azha36 minutes ago
-
'Young Entrepreneurs -Think Tank 2024 event at Sialkot University46 minutes ago
-
World Blood Donation Day observed at Nawabshah46 minutes ago
-
BRT Peshawar service to remain operational during Eid-ul-Azha46 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 2 injured in Layyah firing incident46 minutes ago