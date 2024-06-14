Federal govt abrogate ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has abolished the mandatory ‘B-Form’ requirement for admissions to federal government schools on Friday.

According to private news channel, Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani said that the ‘B- Form’ requirement had disproportionately affected vulnerable populations.

“Our aim is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” he added.

He further said that the move aims to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

All children residing in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission to government schools.