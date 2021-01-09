UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Acquires Land For Special Economic Zone In GB: Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Federal govt acquires land for special economic zone in GB: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said the Federal government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone in GB under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

"Efforts are afoot to start development work on the special economic zone," Gandapur told this to a delegation of the GB's ministers, who were called on him here to discuss future strategy for carrying out development work in the area, said a news release.

The delegation comprised of multiple ministers of the GB government including Minister for Wildlife and Forest Raja Muhammad Zakirya Khan, Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Shah Baig, Minister for Tourism Raja Naseem, Minister for food Shams Lone, Minister for Local Government Abdul Hameed, Minister for Health Gulbar Khan and others.

During the meeting, the federal minister called for extensive efforts to fulfill the huge mandate, given by the people of GB to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Gandapur stressed that both the federal and GB governments would follow an all-inclusive strategy to achieve sustainable development in the area.

He said following the vision of prime minister, more focus would be given to major sectors including education, tourism, health and hydel power. It would eventually, laid the foundation for prosperous Gilgit Baltistan, he added.

The minister said the federal government had provided massive funds for the GB development in the past and had a plan to invest billions of rupees in its various sectors including health, education and tourism for their uplift.

Adding further, he said the move would result into bringing revolutionary changes in those sectors, and to create massive job opportunities in the area.

On the occasion, the GB ministers gave detailed briefing to Gandapur on their ministries concerned.

They expressed the resolve for improving their ministries' performance through collaboration. It would not only help provide basic amenities to the people of GB but also ensure transforming the area into an economic hub of the country, they added.

Gandapur assured the ministers of full cooperation of his ministry and the federal government for the purpose.

Muhammad Atif, a social worker from Diamer, made the announcement for formally joining the PTI on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Job CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Hub From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council addresses parliamenta ..

1 minute ago

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

46 minutes ago

UAE provides urgent aid to those affected by flood ..

46 minutes ago

Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ strategic pl ..

2 hours ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

2 hours ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.