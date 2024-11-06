Open Menu

Federal Govt Actively Working For Uplift Of GB People: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the Federal government was actively working for the progress and welfare of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister, who paid a daylong visit to GB and inaugurated multiple infrastructural projects besides laying the foundation stone for others, asked the authorities concerned to ensure the timely completion of the pubic welfare projects.

During the visit, GB Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gulbar Khan separately called on the prime minister, who also laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs Monument) at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

In his remarks, the prime minister said that the sacrifices of the GB Scouts for the maintenance of peace in the region and security of the people's lives and properties were unforgettable.

As the prime minister arrived at the CM Secretariat, traditionally attired children presented him with bouquets and the chief minister presented a traditional Gilgit cap Pakul and a robe. He was also given the guard of honor at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

In the meeting, the GB governor paid tribute to the prime minister over the economic stability.

Both the governor and chief minister thanked the prime minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of different development projects.

