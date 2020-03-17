UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt. Adopts Measures To Help Sindh Against Covid-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

Federal govt. adopts measures to help Sindh against Covid-19 cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal government has taken a series of steps to cope the Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19) challenge and ensured that provincial governments are duly assisted to combat the viral infection being increasingly registered in the country, said Haleem Adil Shaikh, the Vice President, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf - Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at the committee room of Sindh Assembly here Tuesday, he said no government could fight the challenge on its own and absolute unity is required in the ranks of the nation to efficiently handle the situation.

"It is in this context that federal government of PTI has not only provided 1540 diagnostic kits to the Sindh government but the chief minister of the province has also been offered to be provided with all essentially needed assistance," he said.

The Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was directed by PM Imran Khan to remain in constant contact with provincial governments, particularly those of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

This is besides the fact that federal government is ensuring proper stock of edible and daily use items across the country and one single utility store in Gulshan e Iqbal locality sold goods worth Rs. eight million in a day, said MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Bait ul Maal kick-started facilities to help the needy and resource-less sections as they are feared to be the worst hit, he said.

The PTI vice president for Sindh said he along with his party colleagues is trying to develop efficient liaison with provincial government authorities , including CM Syed Murad Ali Shah so that the people being increasingly exposed to the virus are helped safe and early recovery with minimal loss.

Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, on the occasion, said there was need to learn from the experiences of the other countries handling to the calamity through optimum prudence and efficient precautionary measures.

He took strong exception to the reported instances of hoarding and black marketing of essential goods, emphasizing that provincial authorities need to manage the situation without any further inconvenience to the masses .

MPA Hunaid Lakhani supporting his senior party colleagues said massive public education to avert spread of the virus was a collective responsibility and he along with his party workers was actively engaged in efforts to sensitize masses about their vulnerability to the disease.

MPA Khurran Sherzaman, MPA Dua Bhutto, Ashraf Quraishi, Saeed Afridi, Arsalan Ghumman and other PTI activists were also present on the occasion.

