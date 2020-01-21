Federal govt agrees to expedite payment of Rs8.5 billion NHP dues: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the federal government has agreed upon expediting the payment of up to Rs8.5 billion in dues for the Malakand 3 and Pehur Hydropower projects, some of which have been pending for a decade.

This breakthrough was made in a meeting between the KP team of Finance and Pakhtunkhwa Hydro Power Project Organisation with Federal Power Division at Islamabad, says press release issued here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team was led by KP Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Power division was headed by Federal Power Secretary Irfan Ali.

Meeting also had a detail discussion on deepening provincial and federal partnership on improving PESCO and TESCO's performance and infrastructure across Pakhtunkhwa.

Taimur Jhagra said, the province will provide all support to solve the pain every day consumers face with electricity.

Minister Finance Taimur Saleem said, this breakthrough is another example of how proactive and hands on financial management are allowing us to create fiscal space, discipline and significantly improve KP development spending.

He praised the role of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Secretary Power division for their extended support and cooperation in resolving matters regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Net Hydel Profit dues.