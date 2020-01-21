UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Agrees To Expedite Payment Of Rs8.5 Billion NHP Dues: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:31 PM

Federal govt agrees to expedite payment of Rs8.5 billion NHP dues: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the federal government has agreed upon expediting the payment of up to Rs8.5 billion in dues for the Malakand 3 and Pehur Hydropower projects, some of which have been pending for a decade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said the federal government has agreed upon expediting the payment of up to Rs8.5 billion in dues for the Malakand 3 and Pehur Hydropower projects, some of which have been pending for a decade.

This breakthrough was made in a meeting between the KP team of Finance and Pakhtunkhwa Hydro Power Project Organisation with Federal Power Division at Islamabad, says press release issued here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team was led by KP Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Power division was headed by Federal Power Secretary Irfan Ali.

Meeting also had a detail discussion on deepening provincial and federal partnership on improving PESCO and TESCO's performance and infrastructure across Pakhtunkhwa.

Taimur Jhagra said, the province will provide all support to solve the pain every day consumers face with electricity.

Minister Finance Taimur Saleem said, this breakthrough is another example of how proactive and hands on financial management are allowing us to create fiscal space, discipline and significantly improve KP development spending.

He praised the role of Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub and Secretary Power division for their extended support and cooperation in resolving matters regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Net Hydel Profit dues.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Malakand All Government Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

Five Killed, 11 Injured in Car Crash in Southern E ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey to Continue Efforts to Support Libya Ceasef ..

2 minutes ago

Some 1.5 bln people worldwide using financial serv ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt took revolutionary step for promotion of ..

4 minutes ago

Contempt of court case against DG FIA dismissed

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.