Federal Govt Allocates Rs 500 Mln In PSDP-2022-23 For Executing Development Of Ziarat Town

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM

The Federal Government has allocated Rs 500 million for executing the development of Ziarat town under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of financial year 2022-23

The total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 1200 million out of which Rs 300 million have been utilized upto June 2022.

The development of Ziarat town would enhance the beauty of Ziarat, promote tourism and provide employment opportunities to the local people.

The Ziarat development project would resolve all the basic issues of the city to channelize its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

The Ziarat would be considering one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the country.

