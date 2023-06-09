Federal govt allocates Rs 800 mln for religious affairs ministry projects in PSDP 2023-24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant move, the Federal government has announced the allocation of a substantial budget of Rs. 800 million for two ongoing projects under the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the years 2023-24.

According to official budgetary documents, one of the projects receiving funding is the Establishment of a Recycle Plant for Shaheed (damaged) Quranic Papers in Islamabad.

This important initiative has been granted a budget of Rs. 165.048 million. The Primary objective of this project is to provide a proper disposal mechanism for the decommissioned Quran papers, ensuring their respectful treatment in accordance with religious customs and environmental preservation.

The second project that will benefit from the allocated funds is the Construction of a state-of-the-art Hajj Complex in Lahore.

This ambitious venture has been assigned a budget of Rs. 624.952 million. The construction of the Hajj Complex aims to enhance the facilities and services provided to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience during their pilgrimage.

The approved cost for the recycle plant stands at Rs. 330.773 million, while the Hajj Complex's estimated cost is Rs. 1971.787 million. However, based on the details provided in the budgetary documents, the total cost for both projects is Rs. 2302.560 million.

These allocations demonstrate the government's commitment to promoting religious harmony and facilitating religious activities for the citizens of Pakistan.

By investing in these crucial projects, the federal government aims to enhance the infrastructure and services related to religious affairs, catering to the needs of the growing population.

The initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony are expected to yield long-term benefits, not only for the local communities but also for the environment and the overall development of the country.

The establishment of the Recycle Plant for Shaheed Quran Papers in Islamabad will contribute to sustainable waste management practices, while the construction of the Hajj Complex in Lahore will strengthen the facilities available to pilgrims, further elevating Pakistan's standing as a leading destination for religious tourism.

As the projects progress, it is anticipated that they will bring forth positive changes in the religious landscape of the country and foster interfaith harmony.

The federal government remains committed to ensuring the successful execution of these projects, prioritizing the welfare of the citizens and their religious needs.

With the allocation of Rs. 800 million for these initiatives, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony can now proceed with their plans, working diligently to bring the projects to fruition and deliver the anticipated benefits to the people of Pakistan.