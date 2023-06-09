Federal Govt allocates Rs 840 mln for establishment division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has proposed to allocate Rs 840 million for the establishment division for its five ongoing and three new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

The five ongoing schemes of Establishment divisions were computer-based testing for various Tests/Exams conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission, Construction of the second floor of Bolan Hostel at Civil Services Academy Walton Lahore, Establishment of National Institute of Management NIM in SAARC Building Islamabad, Institutional Strengthening and Augmentation of Training and Research Functions of NSPP, Lahore and Strengthening of Training Activities of Pakistan administrative services officers at civil services academy Lahore, for which Rs 619.

395 million were allocated.

The government has also introduced three new schemes including Up-gradation of Infrastructure (Solarization) of Academic Blocks, Boundary Wall and Strengthening of Security Measures of NIM, Lahore, (2) the Up-gradation of NCRD complex (Phase-III) at Chak Shahzad, Islamabad and (3) Construction of Auditorium at NIM, Peshawar for which the government has proposed to allocate Rs 220.605 million in the PSDP 2023-24.