UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Allocates Rs 840 Mln For Establishment Division In PSDP 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Federal Govt allocates Rs 840 mln for establishment division in PSDP 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has proposed to allocate Rs 840 million for the establishment division for its five ongoing and three new schemes in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2023-24.

The five ongoing schemes of Establishment divisions were computer-based testing for various Tests/Exams conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission, Construction of the second floor of Bolan Hostel at Civil Services Academy Walton Lahore, Establishment of National Institute of Management NIM in SAARC Building Islamabad, Institutional Strengthening and Augmentation of Training and Research Functions of NSPP, Lahore and Strengthening of Training Activities of Pakistan administrative services officers at civil services academy Lahore, for which Rs 619.

395 million were allocated.

The government has also introduced three new schemes including Up-gradation of Infrastructure (Solarization) of Academic Blocks, Boundary Wall and Strengthening of Security Measures of NIM, Lahore, (2) the Up-gradation of NCRD complex (Phase-III) at Chak Shahzad, Islamabad and (3) Construction of Auditorium at NIM, Peshawar for which the government has proposed to allocate Rs 220.605 million in the PSDP 2023-24.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Bolan Government Million Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

18 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for e ..

PM Shehbaz stresses upon political stability for economic growth

1 hour ago
 Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance fo ..

Pakistan: UAE&#039;s COP-28 Presidency a chance for meaningful climate action

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58 ..

COP28 Presidency advocates youth inclusion at SB58, announces cohort of 100 inte ..

2 hours ago
 Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch ..

Applications open for Digital Punjab Online Batch under National Freelance Train ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.