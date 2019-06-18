Federal govt allocates Rs48bln in PSDP 2019-20 for development of merged areas

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs48 billion in public sector development programme (PSDP) 2019-20 to ameliorate socio-economic conditions of tribal people.

The government has earmarked the huge amount for speedy uplift of merged areas of erstwhile Fata under 10 years development plan in budget 2019-20 aimed at to bring the hitherto neglected areas into national mainstream.

The civil society organizations and tribal elders welcomed allocation of Rs48 billion in PSDP 2019-20 and termed it leap-step forward to bring these underdeveloped areas at par with developed parts of the country.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Nasir Khan Musazai while talking to APP welcomed allocation of Rs48 billion in PSDP 2019-20 and termed it a positive step forward to bring tribal areas into national mainstream.

He said allocation of such hefty amount in budget showed government's deep commitment and sincerity towards development of merged areas.

The PTI leader said problems of merged areas could not be addressed overnight and time would be required for its resolution.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in development of merged areas and his repeated visits to tribal districts besides announcing of mega development package for people have showed his deep commitment for speedy development of erstwhile Fata.

The PTI leader said the government has devised a clear road map for development of merged areas and efforts were underway to bring it at par of developed parts of the country.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer welcomed allocation of Rs48 billion in PSDP by the Federal Government in the first landmark budget of PTI led Government, saying it would help remove sense of deprivation of people and expedite pace of economic development in merged areas.

"Following merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expediting pace of economic activities in all socio-economic sectors especially in education, health, communication, clean drinking water, livestock and agriculture is need of the hour in merged areas," Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer told APP here.

In addition to allocation of Rs152 billion in Federal Budget 2019-20, he said earmarking of Rs48 billion in PSDP for merged areas has showed strong commitment of the present government towards development people of merged areas.

"Problems of people of merged areas would be largely addressed if priorities were given to development of social sectors including education, health, water, agriculture, livestock and communication sectors," he said, adding tribal people are largely depended on these socio-economic sectors keeping in view of its key role in poverty's alleviation and generation of enormous employment opportunities for tribal people.

He said political stability was imperative for economic development of the country and problems of tribesmen would be addressed by taking all stakeholders including tribal elders on board for durable solutions of all problems confronted to merged areas' today.

He underscored the need for launching of special projects in livestock, fish farming, agriculture and interlinking remote areas through enhanced connectivity imperative for promotion of tourism in tribal districts. Misal Khan said tribal districts have a lot of potential for tourism and this potential could be tapped by promoting hotels industries, installation of chairlifts and arranging tour packages.