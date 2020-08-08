UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Allows Markets, Shopping Malls To Reopen Throughout Week

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Federal govt allows markets, shopping malls to reopen throughout week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal capital administration has allowed all the shopping malls and markets to reopen throughout the week with the implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued in wake of coronavirus.

Markets and shopping malls were shut down during the weekends to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The exemptions were granted in compliance of decisions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said the notification issued by the district magistrate on Friday night.

"All establishments/business related to construction sector are hereby allowed to reopen," it added.

Gyms and other businesses will remain closed, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told media.

"COVID-19 is still out there. We have to be very careful for the next few weeks," he remarked.

