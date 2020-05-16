Federal Govt announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Government on Saturday notified public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).

All businesses, public places, community markets and shops etc. would remain closed during the holidays, a Ministry of Interior notification said. Only essential items' shops and medical services/medical stores as already notified would remain open.