Federal Govt Announces Eid Holidays From May 22 To 27
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Government on Saturday notified public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday).
All businesses, public places, community markets and shops etc. would remain closed during the holidays, a Ministry of Interior notification said. Only essential items' shops and medical services/medical stores as already notified would remain open.