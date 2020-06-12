Federal govt announces relief budget for poor: Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Central Vice President and Parliamentary Party leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh said the poor people had been provided with complete relief in the Federal budget.

He said the tax free budget would help the poor to come out of the difficulties.

Haleem Adil said people had been provided with relief budget for the first time in the history of the country, adding the PTI-led government had given relief in the budget from small businessmen to industrialists and first time Rs1 billion had been allocated for the welfare of the artists.

He lauded the efforts of the PM's economic team for preparing people friendly budget.

He further said that the federal government in this difficult time giving relief to the poor which proved that it was working for them.