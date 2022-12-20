Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan  

, ,

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif says the Cabinet accorded approval to the national energy conservation plan and also approved policy of austerity measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) The Federal government has announced various steps under its National Energy Conservation Plan.

Briefing the media persons after the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Cabinet accorded approval to the national energy conservation plan and also approved policy of austerity measures.

The Defence Minister said the Federal government will also hold consultation with the provinces to take their input as well on these austerity measures.

He said energy conservation and austerity is a national cause, and we want to launch it with consensus.

Elaborating the plan, the Minister said the Cabinet accorded approval to close down all restaurants, hotels and markets by 8 pm.

Similarly, marriage halls will be closed down till 10 pm. Moreover, electricity fans, bulbs and geezers will also made conservation friendly, while streets lights will be ON alternatively.

Moreover, use of electric bikes will be encouraged and the government is negotiating with a company for their manufacturing.

Khawaja Asif said all these austerity measures will help save billion of rupees of the government.

He said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will also run a special campaign to create awareness among the masses regarding for utility of these measures.

The Minister all these measures will be finalized within couple of days after having consultations with the provinces.

He said the cabinet discussed in detail about the impact of this policy of implementing austerity measures, which will become a part of our national culture and also help the nation to get rid of the prevailing financial problems.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said during the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting the case of Pakistani nation, and Kashmiris before the world during his press conference in the United Nations recently, while following the footprints of founding Chairman of the PPP and our ancestors.

He said Pakistanis itself are the worst victims of terrorism. He said we will not let to shelve the case of Pakistan and humanity.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.