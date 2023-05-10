UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Approves Army Deployment In Punjab KP, ICT

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 09:11 PM

The Interior Ministry here on Wednesday authorized the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the "safety of life and property of citizens as well as security of the government installations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The Interior Ministry here on Wednesday authorized the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for the "safety of life and property of citizens as well as security of the government installations." As per the interior ministry's separate notifications on the subject, the deployment has been made on the request of the respective home departments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in the exercise of the powers conferred under Article 245 of the constitution and section 4(3) (ii) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act.

"The exact numbers of troops/assets, date and area of deployment will be worked out by the ICT and provincial governments in consultation with the MO Dte, GHQ," the notifications added.

The date of the de-requisitioning of troops would be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among the stakeholders.

