Federal Govt Approves Financial Package For CTD Kabal Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:11 PM

The Federal Government had approved a special financial package for the families of the victims of the CTD Police Station, Kabal tragedy, a Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar press release said on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government had approved a special financial package for the families of the victims of the CTD Police Station, Kabal tragedy, a Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar press release said on Thursday.

Under the package, the families of martyred CTD personnel would be given Rs 2 million each while the injured would getRs 0.5 million each.

