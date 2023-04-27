Federal Govt approves financial package for CTD Kabal victims

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government had approved a special financial package for the families of the victims of the CTD Police Station, Kabal tragedy, a Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar press release said on Thursday.

Under the package, the families of martyred CTD personnel would be given Rs 2 million each while the injured would getRs 0.5 million each.