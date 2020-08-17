Federal Govt approves over Rs 3bln for development of Sheikh Badin tourist resort: Faisal Amin

The Federal government on Monday approved Rs 3.65 billion for development of Sheikh Badin tourist resort in Pezu for rehabilitation of historic buildings and cultural heritage and construction of link road from CEPC road

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal government on Monday approved Rs 3.65 billion for development of Sheikh Badin tourist resort in Pezu for rehabilitation of historic buildings and cultural heritage and construction of link road from CEPC road.

It was stated by MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan, in a statement issued.

According to the statement, he said due to the efforts of Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs the Federal government has approved Rs 3 billion for construction of top road to Sheikh Badin resort, link road from CPEC road to Pezu and construction of old Pezu road while Rs 650 million for preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings at Sheikh Badin and provision of other facilities.

He said initiative of the government would provide jobs to hundreds of local youth whileattracting tourists from across the country especially from Southern districts of KP.