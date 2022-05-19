UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Approves Promotion Of 31 Officers To Grade 22

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Federal govt approves promotion of 31 officers to grade 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Wednesday approved the promotion of 31 officers of various groups and services from grade 21 to grade 22.

The promotions were considered and cleared in a meeting of High Powered Selection Promotion board chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a press release issued here by the Establishment Division, following officers belonging to Pakistan Administrative Service, Customs Service, Inland Revenue Service, Information Group, Commerce and Trade Group, Military Land and Cantonment Group and Intelligence Bureau were cleared for promotion to grade 22:- Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS): 1. Dr. Rashid Mansoor 2. Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah 3. Dr. Ismet Tahira 4. Mrs. Bushra Aman 5. Mr. Zulifiqar Haider Khan 6. Mr. Naveed Allauddin.

7. Mr. Hamid Yaqoob 8. Dr. Iftikhar Ali Shalwani 9.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah 10. Mr. Farhan Aziz Khawaja 11. Dr. Fakhar-e-Alam Irfan 12. Capt (R) Saif Anjum 13. Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar 14. Mr. Aizaz Aslam Dar 15. Mr. Naveed Ahmad Shaikh 16. Ms. Sarah Saeed 17. Mr. Jawad Paul 18. Mr. Imdad Ullah Bosal Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP): 1. Mr. Mazhar Javed 2. Sardar Shuja Alam 3. Mr. Babar Amin Pakistan Customs Service (PCS): 1. Mrs. Suraiya Ahmed Butt 2. Dr. Ahmad Mujtaba Memon Inland Revenue Service (IRS): 1. Mr. Amir Ali Khan Talpur 2. Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon 3. Mr. Asim Ahmed Pakistan Railways (C&T) Group: 1. Mr. Zafar Zaman Ranjha Information Group: 1.Mr. Saeed Javed Commerce and Trade Group: 1.Syed Rafeo Bashir Shah Military Land and Cantonments Group: 1.Muhammad Naeem Jan Khan Intelligence Bureau: 1.Fuad Asadullah KhanThe High Powered Selection Board will reconvene tomorrow to consider promotion of officers relating to remaining Services/ Groups.

