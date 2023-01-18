Federal Govt approves reduction of certain medicines up to 30%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the approval of the Federal government has fixed the maximum retail prices of specified drugs with listed packing sizes.

According to a notification issued by DRAP, the order was issued in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of section 7 of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Act, 2012 (XXI of 2012) read with section 12 of the Drugs Act, 1976 (XXXI of 1976).

The official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the federal government has approved the price fixation of 20 medicines in order to give relief to people. He said that the federal government has already approved the proposal to reduce the prices of some medicines upto 30 percent.

He said that this step will give relief to those patients suffering from various diseases and who regularly need related medicines for the treatment of blood pressure, cancer, eye diseases, and other medical complications.

He said that the government is committed to taking innovative steps to ensure the provision of the best medical care. He added, unfortunately, the past government increased the prices of medicines upto 700 percent.

He said that the government is committed to ensure transparency and merit in the affairs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He said that several innovative steps have been taken in the health sector and ensuring the provision of quality medicines is the top priority of the present government.