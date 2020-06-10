Federal govt approves Rs 56 bln for growth projects of Balochistan: Zahoor Ahmed

Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi on Tuesday said that the federal government has approved of Rs 56 billion for development projects including communication, dams, energy, and other progress schemes while Prime Minister Imran Khan also assured Balochistan parliamentary delegation to remove backwardness of the province by progress schemes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Buledi on Tuesday said that the federal government has approved of Rs 56 billion for development projects including communication, dams, energy, and other progress schemes while Prime Minister Imran Khan also assured Balochistan parliamentary delegation to remove backwardness of the province by progress schemes.

On the directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, the Balochistan parliamentary delegation met with Federal Minister for Planning Commission Asad Umar Khan and briefed him on the position of Balochistan.

Federal Minister recognized the stance of Balochistan and included important projects in the Annual Development Programme.

Mir Zahoor expressed these views in his tweet, saying that the Balochistan government had presented the case of the province to the federal regime in a better way.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the parliamentary delegation of Balochistan that the central regime would fully cooperate with provincial government to remove the backwardness from the province", he said adding that after which the Federal Planning Commission has approved the inclusion of major development projects for Balochistan in next year's budget.

He said we were trying to alleviate the collective problems of the people by implementing roads, dams, and energy projects in the area and we were striving to present a significant and positive budget for people of Balochistan in the extraordinary situation of COVID-19.