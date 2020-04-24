Federal govt assures maintaining food security in AJK as top priority during pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Friday met Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research to thank him for his strong advocacy for the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in his previous position as Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, AJK President secretariat said on Friday.

Syed Fakhar Imam said on this occasion that the government of Pakistan and his Ministry would ensure that there is no food or grains shortage in AJK during the pandemic. "Food security in AJK is a priority", he said, an AJK Presidential Secretariat statement released to media here said.

The President said that Mr. Fakhar Imam brought higher visibility and clarity to the Kashmir issue and constantly tried to forge national unity on the matter. His outreach said the President, in the global parliamentary forums, was highly effective in highlighting the atrocities taking place in a part of the State by the Indian invaders and the ensuing human rights crisis in the territory.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that he would continue to make diplomatic efforts to persuade the global parliamentary community to end the reign of terror in IOJK and ascertain the freedom of the Kashmiri people from Indian occupation.

Sardar Masood Khan apprised the Federal Minister that the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened with the promulgation of the Domicile Rules aimed at robbing Kashmiris of their jobs and land the continuing systematic killing of youth and escalation of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). All these crimes against humanity, he said, were perpetrated with impunity. The BJP-RSS nexus is using the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic to brutalize the Kashmiris, and they are not even giving proper treatment and care to the coronavirus patients. Ventilators, PPEs, testing, masks, and sanitizers � all were available in vow fully inadequate quantities.

The President said that at the same time the dimwit Police Chief in IOJK is making farcical claims that Pakistan and AJK are pushing COVID-19 patients across the LoC. "This is the ultimate absurd lie which makes no sense at all. The occupation authorities try to hide behind such ludicrous falsities to hide their repression, but this is not working because nobody believes them", said Masood Khan.

Sardar Masood Khan apprised the Minister about the concerted efforts being made by the AJK government to enforce lockdown and fight the coronavirus pandemic.