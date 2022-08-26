UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Authorizes Army Troops Deployment In Calamity Hit Districts For Relief, Rescue Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022

The federal government, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized deployment of army troops to assist provincial governments- Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan for relief and rescue operations in the calamity hit districts/areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal government, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized deployment of army troops to assist provincial governments- Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan for relief and rescue operations in the calamity hit districts/areas.

The troops were being deployed in pursuant to the requests made by all the provincial governments, said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry here Friday.

The exact number of army troops/assets, date and area of deployment would be worked out by the respective provincial governments/ administrations in consultation with MO Dte, GHQ, it further said.

