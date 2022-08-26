- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Federal govt authorizes army troops deployment in calamity hit districts for relief, rescue operatio ..
Federal Govt Authorizes Army Troops Deployment In Calamity Hit Districts For Relief, Rescue Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 11:34 PM
The federal government, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized deployment of army troops to assist provincial governments- Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan for relief and rescue operations in the calamity hit districts/areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal government, in exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution, authorized deployment of army troops to assist provincial governments- Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan for relief and rescue operations in the calamity hit districts/areas.
The troops were being deployed in pursuant to the requests made by all the provincial governments, said a notification issued by the Interior Ministry here Friday.
The exact number of army troops/assets, date and area of deployment would be worked out by the respective provincial governments/ administrations in consultation with MO Dte, GHQ, it further said.