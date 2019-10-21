UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Cognizant Of Karachi's Civic Problems: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Federal govt cognizant of Karachi's civic problems: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the members of Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here at the Sindh Governor House, said the local bodies system would help Karachi overcome its problems.

Calling Karachi as the country's economic hub, he regretted that the previous governments had ignored the problems of the metropolitan and its people.

He mentioned that his government inherited the heaviest burden of fiscal debt, for which he said, steps were being taken to improve the financial situation.

He said corruption was the major reason behind the poor situation of administration in Karachi.

Earlier, the MPAs apprised their leader about the ongoing development work as well as problems being faced by the people in their Constituencies.

The prime minister directed the federal ministers to enhance liaison with the PTI's members of provincial assembly.

Minister for Planning Khushro Bakhtiar, on the occasion, made a detailed presentation with regard to the federal government funded development programme for Karachi.

He particularly referred to K-4 water project for Karachi assuring that the mega water supply scheme would be implemented at every cost.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Poor Water Provincial Assembly Hub Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Govt's reforms agenda to improve health sector: Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin briefs Punjab Chief Minister about young ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan administers oath to Just ..

2 minutes ago

Reward for medals winners of National Games: Sport ..

2 minutes ago

Judicial remand of Qaim Khani extended till Nov 14 ..

10 minutes ago

Murad Ali Shah urges Chinese firm to introduce des ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.