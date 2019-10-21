Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the federal government was cognizant of Karachi 's civic problems particularly relating to transport and waste management and was ready to play its role as per available resources.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the members of Sindh Assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here at the Sindh Governor House, said the local bodies system would help Karachi overcome its problems.

Calling Karachi as the country's economic hub, he regretted that the previous governments had ignored the problems of the metropolitan and its people.

He mentioned that his government inherited the heaviest burden of fiscal debt, for which he said, steps were being taken to improve the financial situation.

He said corruption was the major reason behind the poor situation of administration in Karachi.

Earlier, the MPAs apprised their leader about the ongoing development work as well as problems being faced by the people in their Constituencies.

The prime minister directed the federal ministers to enhance liaison with the PTI's members of provincial assembly.

Minister for Planning Khushro Bakhtiar, on the occasion, made a detailed presentation with regard to the federal government funded development programme for Karachi.

He particularly referred to K-4 water project for Karachi assuring that the mega water supply scheme would be implemented at every cost.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar and Member of the National Assembly Asad Umar.