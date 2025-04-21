Federal Govt committed to supporting provinces in youth empowerment: PM’s Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, announced on Monday that the Federal government is fully committed to youth empowerment and is prepared to support all provincial governments in this mission.

Speaking at a ceremony for The Art of Parenting training session for field trainers at the University of Peshawar, and later addressing youth at IM Sciences, Rana Mashhood highlighted the government’s efforts to address the needs of the country’s youth through strategic policymaking. He revealed that Pakistan is in the process of developing its first-ever National Adolescent and Youth Policy — designed to be inclusive and accessible — and shaped through a nationwide survey involving young people from 25 cities.

He stated that the policy, which will soon be unveiled by the Prime Minister, aims to engage youth across the country by offering opportunities for development and empowerment. Additionally, the government plans to introduce a National Youth Employment Policy, targeting the creation of approximately 226,000 jobs annually for young people, both within Pakistan and abroad.

“These initiatives underline the government's strong resolve to empower youth — a crucial segment of our population — by improving access to education, employment, and meaningful participation in national development,” Mashhood said.

He also called on provincial governments to ensure a supportive environment for youth, enabling them to access better educational and job opportunities locally.

Mashhood shared that over 2 million youth have already registered on the Digital Youth Hub, and more than 1,000 companies — both local and international — have joined the platform to offer employment opportunities.

He announced that the Youth Programme would soon be launched across all educational institutions in the province. Emphasizing the importance of stability, he stated, “In societies where chaos and division prevail, progress becomes impossible.

Our youth must be kept away from divisive politics,” adding that Pakistan’s prosperity is directly tied to the success of its young generation.

He further stressed the importance of quality education, technical training, and unity across all segments of society. “Only by standing as one nation can we build a stronger society,” he remarked.

Commenting on the challenges faced by the country, he said, “We have overcome many obstacles, strengthened our economy, and secured our borders. But we cannot progress until every segment of society moves forward together.” He emphasized that children from schools, seminaries, and even those working in brick kilns would be included in the PM Youth Programme.

Rana Mashhood also warned against forces attempting to sow discord between the public and institutions. “A well-organized campaign is being run against the government and national institutions. But our youth are the real asset of this country,” he said, urging them to engage in positive political and social activities for a brighter future.

He criticized past governments for damaging the future of the youth and stated that the time had come to revive the two-nation ideology and follow the example of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to become a model nation for the world.

“Today, Pakistan needs you. The Prime Minister has declared an education emergency, involving all four provincial chief ministers,” he said. He also praised the Digital Youth Hub app, describing it as a comprehensive tool that provides young people with everything they need for career and personal development.

In conclusion, he affirmed the inclusion of seminaries in the Youth Programme and called for an end to propaganda against them. “Those targeting Madaris are enemies of Pakistan. We are determined to showcase the talent of our youth on the global stage,” he said, adding that the federal government is working tirelessly to secure a better future for the next generation.