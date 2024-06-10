Open Menu

Federal Govt Constitutionally Authorized To Levy Taxes: Talal Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Federal Govt constitutionally authorized to levy taxes: Talal Chaudhry

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the Federal Government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes in the larger national interest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the Federal Government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes in the larger national interest.

Talking to media persons in Jaranwala, he strongly condemned the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, saying as taxes were the lifeline of national economy, the government was determined to collect and then spend the same for the uplift of the country and the people's welfare.

He termed the KP chief minister's statement irresponsible and unconstitutional, and said that a major portion of the taxes collected by the Federal Government was distributed among the provinces to launch their projects.

He said that the Federal Government not only undertook development projects from the taxes but also paid salaries to the employees.

He said that Pakistan was at present facing severe financial constraints. "We should encourage tax culture so that the the government should not opt for stringent measures for revenue."

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Jaranwala Talal Chaudhry Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

1 minute ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

2 minutes ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

2 minutes ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

33 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

34 minutes ago
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

35 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

34 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

36 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

35 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

37 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan