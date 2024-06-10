Federal Govt Constitutionally Authorized To Levy Taxes: Talal Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhry on Monday said that the Federal Government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes in the larger national interest
Talking to media persons in Jaranwala, he strongly condemned the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, saying as taxes were the lifeline of national economy, the government was determined to collect and then spend the same for the uplift of the country and the people's welfare.
He termed the KP chief minister's statement irresponsible and unconstitutional, and said that a major portion of the taxes collected by the Federal Government was distributed among the provinces to launch their projects.
He said that the Federal Government not only undertook development projects from the taxes but also paid salaries to the employees.
He said that Pakistan was at present facing severe financial constraints. "We should encourage tax culture so that the the government should not opt for stringent measures for revenue."
