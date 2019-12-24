Federal govt decides not to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from ECL

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the cabinet members unanimously has decided not to remove the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from the ECL.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2019) The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided not to remove the name of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from Exit Control List (ECL) to fly to London to look after her ailing father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The cabinet unanimously decided not to remove the name of Maryam Nawaz from ECL,” said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan—Special Advisor to PM on information and broadcasting.

“Toal 24 cases were presented before the cabinet through a summary of the interior ministry wherein no VIP name was highlighted. The cabinet decided to add four Names to the ECL, remove eight names from the list while decision on eight cases was deferred and a request for removal of a name was also rejected,” she further said.

Just a day before, the Lahore High Court directed the federal government to inform Maryam Nawaz whatever the decision is taken.

During the hearing, a LHC division bench observed that how the members of the cabinet were saying that they would not allow Maryam Nawaz to fly to abroad if the committee concerned has yet to decide the matter.

“The government has to take decision and they should take it but how they are making statements before decision of the committee of the concerned,” remarked Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu—member of two-member division bench of the Lahore High court seized with the hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s second petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL). Justice Ali Baqir Najfi is the other judge of the bench.

Advocate Amjad Pervez represented Maryam Nawaz while Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan appeared on behalf of the Federal government.

During the proceedings, the bench asked the law officer about decision of the government regarding removal of Maryam’s name from ECL. On it, the law officer said the review committee submitted its recommendations to the cabinet which would decide the matter.

The bench observed that whatever the decision the review committee was going to give they should inform Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz had moved second petition before the Lahore High Court against the federal government for putting ban on her travel to London.

She said that still no action has been taken by the government for removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The LHC on Dec 9 had disposed of the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz, with directions to her to approach the federal government regarding removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Several ministers in the ruling PTI have suggested their leadership that Maryam Nawaz’s name should not be removed from the ECL. On it, PM Khan agreed to their suggestions and today sub-committee of the federal cabinet is likely today.

Maryam Nawaz was granted bail by the Lahore High Court against two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million and submission f her passport in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. NAB team arrested her on August 8 when she was visiting Kot Lakhpat jail to see her ailing father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.