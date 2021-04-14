Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says that a summary on request of the Punjab government has been moved to the federal cabinet to decide the fate of TLP, pointing that this ban is being imposed on the party for its character.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the government had decided to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik-Pakistan.

The minister said that decision was taken on the request of the Punjab government.

“We are moving a summary to the Federal cabinet to impose ban on TLP,” said Sheikh Rasheed as protests spread across the country.

The protests by a religious party caused serious trouble for the masses in major cities across the country for the past two days. At least three people including two policemen were killed. Over 100 policemen were also injured in clashes with the protesters.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the government wanted to table a resolution in the National Assembly and wanted to form a consensus on it but they (TLP) insisted on marching to the Faizabad Interchange.

“Our efforts to convince them failed. As far as the matter of Khatam-e-Nabwat is concerned, I am ready to give my life,” said the minister.

He said that miscreants had snatched a rifle from a police officer and used it to fire at others in one of the protests.

The government, he said, had intended to honor the agreement made with TLP earlier. Talking about the FIRs registered against TLP workers, he said that they were all filed under the law.

Rasheed said neither he supported TLP nor he ever met Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi—the former TLP Chief.

“Ban is being imposed on TLP not for any political compulsion but only for its character,” he added.