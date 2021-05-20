UrduPoint.com
Federal Govt Decides To Vaccinate Teachers On Fast Track

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The federal government has decided to support education sector through targetted vaccination of its teaching and support staff.

This decision has been taken by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation with National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to ensure elimination of disruption in education sector and reduce learning losses, said the Spokesperson of the Ministry on Thursday.

It will also be mandatory for the examination and invigilation staff in the coming board exams to get themselves vaccinated before the commencement of examination, the spokesperson added.

The federal ministry of education is approaching NCOC to assist respective provincial and area governments for speedy vaccination of teaching and support staff.

Necessary letters have been written to all chief Secretaries for swift implementation .

The intended deadline to get the education sector vaccinated as per govt laid down policy is June 5.

