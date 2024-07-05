Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Provincial authorities had proposed suspending six social media applications for about a week during Muharram due to security concerns.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) The Federal government on Friday declined multiple provincial requests to restrict access to social media platforms during a few days of Muharram ul Haram, sources revealed on Friday.

The devotees hold processions nationwide in Muharram while religious scholars address large gatherings under stringent security measures, with thousands of law enforcement personnel deployed to ensure safety throughout the month.

The sources within the Ministry of Interior confirmed that social media websites would remain accessible, assuring that security measures would be comprehensive during the holy month.

“Security should be enhanced and made more effective,” stated the ministry, adding that mobile signals will be blocked in areas hosting processions and majlis.

The Punjab government cited the spread of hate speech and misinformation as reasons behind the proposed restrictions, as reported on Friday.

A letter from the Punjab Home Department indicated that a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was held to review security and administrative preparations for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the spread of hate speech and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence.