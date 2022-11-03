Federal Govt demands Punjab Govt to constitute JIT to investigate attack on Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Federal Government Thursday demanded the Punjab government to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising senior officers to investigate the attack on Imran Khan's container in fair, free and credible manner.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the entire government and its allies had condemned the firing incident.

He said the federal government had also assured the Punjab government of every assistance during the investigation.

The minister also appealed to shun the politics of violence and hatred and avoid to put the country in any danger.