Federal govt department urged to facilitate business community of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Friday urged the federal government departments to facilitate the legitimate trade of the business community instead of hindering it.

"The government's support to the business community will help flourish businesses in Balochistan, reduce poverty and increase the country's foreign exchange," Federal Ombudsman said this while talking to the representatives of small industries during his visit to Quetta Small Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

While talking to the business community, he said that the tax matters are under the authority of the Tax Ombudsman, who can deal with the tax matters in a good manner.

"The Federal Ombudsman is striving hard to resolve public complaints related to federal institutions in Pakistan through its 18 offices in Pakistan," he said adding that In this regard, the Federal Ombudsman has dealt with one hundred and sixty-four thousand cases in a year.

He said that the federal ombudsman's office, by providing free-of-charge services without any lawyer, disposes off the case within sixty days so that the time of the parties is not wasted.