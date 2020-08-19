The Parliamentary leaders of the Coalition Parties in Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday said that the incumbent federal government has allocated Rs 200 billion for the development of Balochistan

Owing to the concerted strategy adopted by the federal government, first time in the history, the Kashmir issue secured attention of the world," they said in a press conference held here Officers Club to highlight the achievements of the government during last two years.

The parliamentary leaders of the Coalition Parties in Balochistan included Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Asad Baloch, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Saleem Khan Khoso and Abdul Khaliq Hazara.

Dilating upon government's two years achievements, they noted that sweeping reforms were brought in the fields including education health, infrastructure development and law and order.

" The federal government has set aside Rs 200 billion for Balochistan which would be spend on the development of the province," they said and lauded the effective and robust policy pursued by PM Imran Khan for highlighting Kashmir Issue on international fora.

Two separate committees with one headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and the other led jointly by Federal Minister for Ports Ali Zaidi and Adviser to PM for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has been formed to devise a plan for the development of water resources, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism and energy projects besides implementing upon uplift projects in ports city of Gwadar.

The parliamentary party's leaders noted that government soon after election had to face several challenges such as bad governance, lack of proper planning for uplift projects, corruption, decaying government departments.

However, we took up the gloves and started reforms which has started paying the dividends They noted that during last two years, resolute steps were taken for the welfare of the people.

" Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) was restored after the twenty years, different DHQs schools and colleges across the province were upgraded, thousands of new job opportunities were created for the jobless youth while the budget in the education sector was also decentralized," they remarked.

They lamented that decaying system of education had darken the future of our young generation. " Zero tolerance policy is being adopted for the bogus schools and teachers as those playing with the future of our youth are being made accountable and brought to book.

In past regimes, no attention was paid to the legislation, the incumbent government with its firm resolve successfully made several legislation aimed at protect the resources of Balochsitan.

" Mines and Mineral and Finance Acts are some of the important milestones achieved by the coalition government," they remarked.

' We have made Balochistan Mining Company which would increase the shares of Balochistan," they maintained.

They recalled that in past there was only a lip service for Balochistan. First time in the history Rs 200 billion has been allocated for the uplifts schemes of Balochistan. The communication and infrastructure development included in the package would bring about the positive change in the province.

