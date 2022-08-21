UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Earmarks Rs.37.5 Billion For Rain, Flood Hit People Under BISP : Shazia Mari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Federal Govt earmarks Rs.37.5 billion for rain, flood hit people under BISP : Shazia Mari

SANGHAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Poverty alleviation and Social safety Shazia Mari on Sunday said that Federal Government has earmarked Rs37.5 billion for the rain and flood hit people, Rs.25000 would be paid to 1.5 million families under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

She expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting rain-hit areas of Sanghar.

Shazia Mari said "After issuance of notification for declaring different districts calamity hit, the Sindh government would submit a report to National disaster Management Authority (NDMA) after which payment will be made to rain- hit families through BISP's database and system." The Federal Minister said that recent rains caused havoc and destruction in Sindh including Saghar district which has also been badly affected.

She said"Financial assistance to rain-victims to be ensured through a systematic way and database to be used for ascertaining status of destitute families and no illegal deduction from allocated amount will be tolerated and action will be taken against agents and staff found negligent in this regard.

" Earlier, addressing a press conference with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Shazia Mari said that in the 2011 flood we stood with rain-hit people and provided relief to deserving families.

She expressed gratitude to ASif Ali Zardari who in his tenure had personally visited rain-hit areas and issued Pakistan Cards and Watan Cards to people, however the Sindh Government was also taking sincere efforts to provide relief to rain-hit people on priority basis.

The Sindh Chief Minister has clearly stated that every rain hit person would be provided ration on an equitable system and strict action would be taken against persons found guilty in this regard, She said.

