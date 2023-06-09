Federal govt economic team worked hard to restore the economy: Murtaza Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (MPA) Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday said that during the past four years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the economy of the country had been destroyed while from inside the country, PTI members and from outside our enemy said that Pakistan would default and end up like Sri Lanka

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (MPA) Murtaza Javed Abbasi Friday said that during the past four years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the economy of the country had been destroyed while from inside the country, PTI members and from outside our enemy said that Pakistan would default and end up like Sri Lanka.

He expressed these views during the inauguration of the UC Palak Road which was constructed at a cost of 19 million rupees.

The minister said that due to the wrong policies of the PTI-led government, the country was on the verge of default while in the past nine months, our economic team worked hard day and night hard for the restoration of the economy.

The prices of essential food items and petroleum and diesel had decreased, and the decision was made to disengage from the IMF to reduce inflation, Murtaza Abbasi added.

He further stated that false cases were registered against our leadership, former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter tolerated the difficulties of imprisonment, they did not deviate from their principles and changed their stance while these people could not even spend 24 hours in jail.

The minister said, "Today, I have inaugurated the connections roads of the areas and we will solve the issues related to water and electricity in UC Palak on a priority basis, funds will be allocated for other important roads including the Riala-Termitian Road and the public demands will be fulfilled."Former MPA of PML-N, Sardar Fareed Khan, Raja Mumtaz Abbasi, Ashfaq Abbasi, and many other local elders along with a large number of workers participated in the inaugural ceremony.