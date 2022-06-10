Federal govt employees in KP welcome 15pc increase in salaries

The federal government employees here on Friday welcomed 15 percent increase in their salaries by the federal government in Budget 2022-23 and termed it a historic decision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal government employees here on Friday welcomed 15 percent increase in their salaries by the federal government in Budget 2022-23 and termed it a historic decision.

Former Secretary Environment and Chairman Pakistan Tobacco board, Zahoor Khalid welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to increase the salaries of federal government employees by 15 percent in the Budget 2022-23. He said that it would provide much needed relief to the price-hike stricken low grade employees.

Misal Khan, a retired Information Officer while welcoming the increase in salaries of the federal government, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserved full credit and appreciation for approving 15 percent increase in their salaries.

He said the approval of merging of adhoc allowances into the basic pay was highly commendable.

He said Prime Minister and his economic team deserved full appreciation for presenting a progressive budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 despite difficult economic situation.

Misal Khan said that the decision of federal government to decrease the burden on the government employees by increasing the income tax limit from Rs six lakh to Rs1.2 million was highly appreciable. The increase of taxes on luxury vehicles of 1600CC and zero tax on import and delivery of solar penal are right decisions in right direction, he expressed.