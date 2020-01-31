Federal govt empowered to determine standard, quality of food items: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the federal government had the discretionary powers to determine the quality and standard of food items as well as issuance of registration and licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the federal government had the discretionary powers to determine the quality and standard of food items as well as issuance of registration and licenses.

He was speaking at a high level meeting held here to discuss the issue of ensuring uniform quality and standard of food items in connection with the decision of commonwealth council.

The meeting was attended by Director General Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority , Halim Memon, Chairman Punjab Food Authority Umar Butt, Director General, Food Authority of the four provinces and other concerned officials including Chairman Investment board Zubair Gulani.

Presiding over the meeting, the minister said it was the duty of the provincial governments to ensure implementation of food items' standards devised by the federal government.

Fawad Chaudhry further said designating powers of developing uniform standards of food items and issuance of licences and registration to the federal government was indispensable for facilitating the businesses in the country.

The federal minister said promoting the business activities and facilitating the traders and industrialists was the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government.

The meeting decided to set up a steering committee to set rules and regulations for uniform standards of food items.

The steering committee would be headed by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority and two nominated representatives from all four provinces.

The meeting also decided to digitize the food business.

The meeting was strongly opposed by the Punjab Food Authority officials in the wake of the fear of a reduction in their powers.

All the decisions would be taken in accordance with law and modern business requirements.