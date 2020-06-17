UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Extending Full Cooperation To Provinces Over Countering Corruption, Poverty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:39 PM

Federal govt extending full cooperation to provinces over countering corruption, poverty

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the allied political parties were pursuing the common agenda of eliminating corruption, poverty reduction and improving public service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the allied political parties were pursuing the common agenda of eliminating corruption, poverty reduction and improving public service.

In this regard, the Federal government was cooperating with all provinces particularly Sindh, the prime minister said in a meeting with a delegation of allied political parties in Karachi.

Imran Khan said sustainable development was only possible through administrative reforms and devolution of power.

He said political leadership in the past misused public offices for personal gains and ignored the uplift of masses.

The delegation comprised Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed, Kishwar Zehra, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Syed Afridi, Ashraf Qureshi, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfan Marwat, Ayaz Latif, Sardar Abdur Raheem and Hasnain Mirza.

The delegation presented proposals on development projects and administrative reforms for Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Privatization Minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

11 minutes ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

26 minutes ago

LHC seeks reply from NAB on Chaudhary brothers’ ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo launches breeding programme for Dama ga ..

1 hour ago

Belgium reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

ECC approves many grants, Rs100 m for locust contr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.