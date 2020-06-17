Federal govt extending full cooperation to provinces over countering corruption, poverty

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the allied political parties were pursuing the common agenda of eliminating corruption, poverty reduction and improving public service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the allied political parties were pursuing the common agenda of eliminating corruption, poverty reduction and improving public service.

In this regard, the Federal government was cooperating with all provinces particularly Sindh, the prime minister said in a meeting with a delegation of allied political parties in Karachi.

Imran Khan said sustainable development was only possible through administrative reforms and devolution of power.

He said political leadership in the past misused public offices for personal gains and ignored the uplift of masses.

The delegation comprised Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed, Kishwar Zehra, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Syed Afridi, Ashraf Qureshi, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfan Marwat, Ayaz Latif, Sardar Abdur Raheem and Hasnain Mirza.

The delegation presented proposals on development projects and administrative reforms for Sindh.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Privatization Minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi were present.