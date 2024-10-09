Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) In a bid to complete the necessary numbers for constitutional amendments, the Federal government instructed its members of parliament currently on foreign trips to return by October 15.

The sources said that between 10 to 15 government members of the National Assembly and Senate are presently abroad. The major figures among them include Dr.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Syed Khursheed Shah from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Senators Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Dinesh Kumar of the BAP party are also abroad along with Senator Abdul Qadir.

Besides it, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including MNA Riaz Fatyana and Senator Faisal Saleem, are outside the country. The government’s urgency highlighted the importance of securing a sufficient quorum for the upcoming legislative processes.