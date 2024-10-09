Open Menu

Federal Govt Faces Challenges In Securing Numbers For Constitutional Amendments

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:39 PM

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

Sources say between 10 to 15 government members of the National Assembly and Senate are presently abroad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) In a bid to complete the necessary numbers for constitutional amendments, the Federal government instructed its members of parliament currently on foreign trips to return by October 15.

The sources said that between 10 to 15 government members of the National Assembly and Senate are presently abroad. The major figures among them include Dr.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Syed Khursheed Shah from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Senators Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Dinesh Kumar of the BAP party are also abroad along with Senator Abdul Qadir.

Besides it, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including MNA Riaz Fatyana and Senator Faisal Saleem, are outside the country. The government’s urgency highlighted the importance of securing a sufficient quorum for the upcoming legislative processes.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Syed Khursheed Shah Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party October From Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

18 minutes ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

30 minutes ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

1 hour ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

1 hour ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

1 hour ago
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

16 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan