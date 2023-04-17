Federal Govt files application for early hearing in contempt case against Imran Khan

The Federal Government on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking early hearing in the contempt of court case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Federal Government on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking early hearing in the contempt of court case against Imran Khan.

The federal government prayed the court to fix the case for hearing on April 26.

According to the brief of case, a petition was filed against Imran Khan for disregarding the Order of the court dated 25.05.2022. The Islamabad High Court Bar Association sought a direction not to cause any hindrance in the free movement of the citizens of Pakistan in any part of the country.

The high court had directed that the PTI be allowed to hold a gathering at the ground located between Sector H-9 and G-9 in view of the categorical assurance on behalf of the top leadership of the PTI that their rally would not cause any inconvenience or blockage of Sri Nagar Highway; nor otherwise inconvenience the public and citizenry at large but the respondent did not comply with the said Order, the Chairman PTI exhorted his supporters to reach D-Chowk, hence they marched towards the D-Chowk in pre-planned and pre-conceived manner and when lawfully checked by the police authorities, they resorted to violence and started destroying public and private properties and setting ablaze police vehicles, trees and bushes.

Noticing the alarming law & order situation being created by the PTI workers and leadership by flagrantly disregarding the Court Order dated 25.05.2022. A number of people were injured during those skirmishes between PTI supporters with the law enforcing agencies.

The said Contempt Petition was heard by the Larger Bench on 02.12.2022 and was ordered to be fixed for next week, hence this application.

The petition stated that the matter involved of citizenry at large and the security/protection of the people of Pakistan, assets of the country which have been ruined by the workers of the PTI on command of the Chairman/respondent, therefore, the present case was of urgent nature and needs to be heard and decided by this Apex Court at an early date.