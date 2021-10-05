Federal govt files petition to become party in Ishaq Dar case

The federal government on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court to become a party in former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's case

The government moved an application requesting the apex court to allow it to become party to a petition that challenged Dar's election as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018.

The application stated that the Supreme Court suspended the notification of the PML-N leader's election, due to which he had been unable to take oath, depriving the upper house of Parliament of a public representative.

It stated that the president recently promulgated an ordinance fixing a deadline of 60 days for elected representatives to take the oath.

The government also filed a separate application seeking early hearing of the case.