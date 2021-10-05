UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt Files Petition To Become Party In Ishaq Dar Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

Federal govt files petition to become party in Ishaq Dar case

The federal government on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court to become a party in former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court to become a party in former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's case.

The government moved an application requesting the apex court to allow it to become party to a petition that challenged Dar's election as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018.

The application stated that the Supreme Court suspended the notification of the PML-N leader's election, due to which he had been unable to take oath, depriving the upper house of Parliament of a public representative.

It stated that the president recently promulgated an ordinance fixing a deadline of 60 days for elected representatives to take the oath.

The government also filed a separate application seeking early hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Supreme Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Ishaq Dar 2018 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Khalid Al Qasimi opens 48th Watch &amp; Jewellery ..

Khalid Al Qasimi opens 48th Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia issued 30 million permits to Umrah pi ..

Saudi Arabia issued 30 million permits to Umrah pilgrims in a year

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations: Pun ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia enjoy strong relations: Punjab governor

38 seconds ago
 PTI completes 29 dams in Baluchistan ' KP

PTI completes 29 dams in Baluchistan ' KP

39 seconds ago
 Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 1800 cops to guard ..

Chor Chowk Chehlum procession; 1800 cops to guard mourners

41 seconds ago
 Bench & bar have imminent role in dispensation of ..

Bench & bar have imminent role in dispensation of justice: Chief Justice of Paki ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.