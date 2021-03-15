Federal govt forms parliamentary committee for electoral reforms

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) The Federal government on Monday formed a parliamentary committee to finalize the open voting bill in light of the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The committee was made for the purpose of electoral reforms for transparent elections in the country.

According to the details, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and discussed electoral reforms with him. Both the leaders agreed to constitute a parliamentary committee to approve the bill for open voting.

Babar Awan ssaid that the federal government would have to plan immediately for holding transparent elections in future, pointing out that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to end reservations on the electoral process. He said that the relevant laws were in the favor of all political parties in the country.

According to a local tv, the parliamentary committee would be headed by the NA Speaker Asad Qaisar while both the government and the opposition would given equal representation.

The Committee would formulate a strategy keeping in view the reservation of the opposition. It would also check the already pending bill of election reforms. Besides it, the committee would also hold consultations with the opposition parties about the Constitutional amendment for Senate elections.

Asad Qaisar was of the view that it was imperative to do electoral reforms, saying that these were the need of the time. He stated that improvement was required in many important legal matters through legislation.

The Speaker asked the opposition parties to play their due role for legislation for larger public interest.

Earlier, Dr. Babar Awan and Asad Qaisar both discussed resolution moved by the political parties of Gilgit-Baltistan for giving the status of an interim province to the region. The Constitutional amendment was required to grant interim province status to Gilgit-Baltistan, Awan added.

Awan and Qaisar would apprise PM Khan about constitutional aspects of declaring Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province.